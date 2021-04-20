Nevada teen suffers seizures, brain clots after J&J vaccine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A spokesperson with the family of an 18-year-old woman in Nevada who suffered seizures after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine said the girl has received three brain surgeries related to blood clots. Spokesman Bret Johnson said Emma Burkey began feeling sick about a week after receiving the one-dose vaccine early this month. She was one of six women in the U.S. who experienced a serious clotting side effect. Her parents, Russ and Kathy, have visited her at the hospital daily and said she is slowly improving. Coral Academy Las Vegas CEO Ercan Aydogdu said Burkey was a senior at the school.