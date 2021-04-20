New Mayor and Council President sworn in

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mitch Reynolds and Barb Janssen were sworn into their new roles as mayor and city council president on Tuesday.

Mayor Reynolds said it took a moment to adjust.

"You realize, 'Oh my gosh! I'm conducting business of the city as the mayor of the City of La Crosse,''' He said. "I had some jitters. I've got to be honest. I was a little nervous."

Once the nerves passed, he said he is ready to work on all of the issues.

"Whether it's PFAS, or also we have tremendous floodplain issues, we have a fire station that we need to get built, [and] the federal funding that's coming in to make certain that we're utilizing it to the point where it's actually making a significant difference," Mayor Reynolds said. "I mean that's just a few and there's a long list."

Janssen heard she would receive a nomination for the leadership role, but did not think she would win unanimously.

"That was a surprise," She said. "I expected maybe somebody else to throw their name in the hat but it's an honor to be unanimously approved for council president."

After four years on common council she knows it is not an easy position, but said she is prepared to assign committee members and run orientation.

"As a new council member there are going to be so many new questions that come up as you start to get phone calls from your constituents and start seeing agendas," Janssen said. "So just helping to get the new council to get situated in a very positive way."

There is a meeting scheduled between Mayor Reynolds and Wisconsin's Third District Congressman Ron Kind on Wednesday to discuss PFAS water contamination on French Island.