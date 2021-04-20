Olson, Moreland homers back Manaea six-hitter, A’s win again

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a grand slam, Mitch Moreland homered twice to back Sean Manaea’s shutout and the Athletics slugged past the depleted Minnesota Twins 7-0 in the first game of a doubleheader for Oakland’s ninth straight victory. Moreland connected for a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo drive in the fourth off Matt Shoemaker. The left-handed Manaea allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one over seven innings, throwing 95 pitches for his second career complete game and shutout — he no-hit the Red Sox at home on April 21, 2018.