ORA Trails, City to hold Miller Bluff volunteer clean-up event on Saturday
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Volunteers are needed to help with a clean-up event on Saturday.
ORA trails and the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department have scheduled the event on Miller Bluff from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They're looking to pick up trash and clean up graffiti.
Families are encouraged to sign up for the clean-up.
In order for everyone to maintain safe capacity, they ask that anyone interested in volunteering sign up through the ORA Trails website here, and fill out a waiver before arriving Saturday morning.
While some PPE is available, volunteers should wear pants, closed toed shoes, bring gloves and wear a mask during their time there.
Parking is limited. It's available at the Lower Hixon Parking Lot or the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin building on Hwy. 16.