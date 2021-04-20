Skip to Content

ORA Trails, City to hold Miller Bluff volunteer clean-up event on Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Volunteers are needed to help with a clean-up event on Saturday.

ORA trails and the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department have scheduled the event on Miller Bluff from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They're looking to pick up trash and clean up graffiti.

Families are encouraged to sign up for the clean-up.

In order for everyone to maintain safe capacity, they ask that anyone interested in volunteering sign up through the ORA Trails website here, and fill out a waiver before arriving Saturday morning.

While some PPE is available, volunteers should wear pants, closed toed shoes, bring gloves and wear a mask during their time there.

Parking is limited. It's available at the Lower Hixon Parking Lot or the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin building on Hwy. 16.

