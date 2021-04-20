Police ID man found fatally shot in Cedar Rapids driveway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids have identified a man who was found fatally shot last week in a driveway several blocks east of Interstate 380. Police said Tuesday in a news release that 26-year-old Davvion Izael Flemings died in the shooting. Officers were called to the home just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired and people running from the home. Arriving officers found Flemings behind a parked vehicle in a driveway with several gunshot wounds. Police, firefighters and medics administered emergency care to Flemings, but he died at the scene. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene. No arrests in the case were reported Tuesday morning.