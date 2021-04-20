Portland police make 2 arrests amid protest vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some people in a small crowd calling for the abolition of police broke windows as they marched in Portland on Monday night, hours after authorities said that a man who was fatally shot by an officer in a city park last week had an orange-tipped replica gun. The Portland Police Bureau said on Twitter late Monday it had made two arrests after declaring the assembly of about 80 people unlawful. Windows were broken at several businesses. The protest followed the police killing Friday of Robert Douglas Delgado, who had reportedly been acting like a cowboy and doing “quick-draws” with what appeared to be a handgun in Lents Park.