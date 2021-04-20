Remembering Walter Mondale

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - You can't tell the story of democratic politics without a conversation about Walter Mondale.

That's what UW-La Crosse Political analyst Tim Dale says.

Mondale, who passed away Monday at age 93, served as a Minnesota state attorney general, U.S. Senator, vice president, and presidential candidate.

He was also a skilled diplomat, serving as U.S. Ambassador to Japan during the Clinton administration.

And of course, Mondale made history during his presidential run against Ronald Reagan.

Mondale chose Geraldine Ferraro of New York as his running mate, the first time a woman was on a presidential ticket.

Mondale and Ferraro lost that election in a landslide. But the two made history.

Dale says we had to wait until the most recent election before a woman was elected vice president.

Dale says that story could not have been written without Walter Mondale.