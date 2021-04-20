Reports: UK to toughen climate target before Biden summit

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government plans to set itself a more ambitious climate target, pledging to reduce carbon emissions by three-quarters of their 1990 levels by 2035. British media say the goal is to be announced ahead of a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday. The Financial Times, which first reported the news, said that for the first time the U.K. would include emissions from international aviation and shipping in its goal. The 2035 target would put Britain on course to meet its target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The U.K. government declined to comment directly on the reports but said ministers would be making an announcement shortly.