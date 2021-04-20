Russia expels 2 Bulgarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has ordered two Bulgarian diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours, a move that comes a month after Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats over espionage accusations. Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krystin on Tuesday and informed him that the two have been declared persona non grata. On March 22, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry announced expelling two Russian diplomats accused by Bulgarian prosecutors of espionage. The prosecutors said in a statement that a pre-trial investigation established that “two Russian citizens with diplomatic immunity have carried out illegal intelligence activities.”