Salvation Army honors Volunteer of the Year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army held a donor and volunteer appreciation event Tuesday morning as they honored their 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

This week is National Volunteer week and the Salvation Army said they couldn't do what they do without the help and support of volunteers. They said it changes the lives of those in need when people decide to volunteer.

Tuesday morning they honored Ed Tanke as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year. The Salvation Army said he has been an advocate for the La Crosse area and he has been an instrumental part in bringing them where they are today as an organization.

Tanke has been a volunteer at the Salvation Army for 40 years. He was on the board for 25 years then his son took over the role. Now he works in the Salvation Army's store. Tanke has over 750 hours of volunteer work and helped on a number of projects.

"It gives me a good feeling to volunteer," said Tanke.

He got to work as a volunteer in the rehab center for those struggling with substance and drug abuse. Tanke said he got to see what the Salvation Army did for those people and it was one of the best experiences he has had.

"I just have seen so much of what the Salvation Army has done not just here but all over the country, and all over the world. It's a big organization and I am just happy to do it," said Tanke.

He said this past year has been difficult for his because of COVID and not being able to volunteer as much but he is honored to be presented with the award.

"If you volunteer anywhere, it's gonna make you feel good. You don't do it for recognition, you do it because you want to help people," said Tanke.

He said he is excited to get back into the swing of things and being able to volunteer again.