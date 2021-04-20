Sheriff: Woman purposely drove into teens playing basketball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A white North Carolina woman was charged with driving her car into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball, injuring one of them. A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office news release said deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a child intentionally hit by a car. The news release said that Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville, had been driving around and threatening the three teens by waving a knife and cursing. The release said Forrest “intentionally veered her car off the roadway and partially into the yard to strike the children.” A sheriff’s spokesman said authorities don’t think the case is a hate crime.