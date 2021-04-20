Thailand gov’t negotiating to buy Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister, under intense criticism for failing to secure adequate supplies of coronavirus vaccines, says his government is negotiating to buy 5 million to 10 million doses from U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer. Thailand is experiencing a new wave of the coronavirus, with the number of daily new cases surpassing 1,000 this month for the first time. The surge of cases has strained the ability of hospitals to supply rooms for COVID-19 patients. The government has been widely criticized for making late and inadequate efforts to secure vaccine supplies, which so far include delivery of only about 2 million doses of AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinovac vaccines. Less than 1% of Thailand’s 69 million people have received a shot.