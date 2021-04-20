Skip to Content

Tim Kabat with message during his last committee meeting as mayor

Mayor Tim Kabat
Mayor Kabat comments on Park Department review

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse has a new mayor.

Mitch Reynolds took the oath and soon thereafter, said he had a lot to learn.

During his final committee meeting as mayor, Tim Kabat said a brief goodbye, saying his service was "a pretty awesome experience."

News 19 made a number of requests to interview Kabat about his time in office.

We were unsuccessful, but wish the mayor well and thank him for his service to the City.

Dave Solie

Live at Five anchor

