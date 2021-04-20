Tim Kabat with message during his last committee meeting as mayor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse has a new mayor.

Mitch Reynolds took the oath and soon thereafter, said he had a lot to learn.

During his final committee meeting as mayor, Tim Kabat said a brief goodbye, saying his service was "a pretty awesome experience."

News 19 made a number of requests to interview Kabat about his time in office.

We were unsuccessful, but wish the mayor well and thank him for his service to the City.