Toshiba brushes off renewed push from CVC on acquisition bid

TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba Corp. has brushed off a fresh missive from CVC Partners about the global fund’s interest in acquiring the Japanese manufacturer. Tokyo-based Toshiba said Tuesday that the letter it got from CVC was “not possible to evaluate.” The company said in a statement that the letter did not provide necessary details such as CVC’s capital structure or post-acquisition management policies. But the Japanese technology and energy giant stopped short of outright rejecting CVC’s offer, estimated to be worth 2 trillion yen ($18 billion). Toshiba has been struggling for years, saddled with its problem-laden nuclear power operations. CVC is a European private equity firm based in Luxembourg.