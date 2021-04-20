Tree Huggers Co-op hosts press conference on Cannabis legalization

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Tree Huggers Co-op, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, and Leaders Igniting Transition, held a press conference on Tuesday; which focused on the potential benefits of legalized Cannabis.

Economic, medical, and racial justice benefits were the main focus of the press conference. Including a reference to Gov. Tony Evers' budget which would legalize recreational Cannabis and transfer an estimated $165 million to public schools and underserved communities.