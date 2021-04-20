Vaccinations available at several locations this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can do so at one of several locations around the area this week.

Openings are available in La Crosse, Lewiston, Sparta, and Tomah.

Here are the details:

Gundersen Health System

Anyone 16 or older can schedule an appointment including those not already patients.

Gundersen said that parents or guardians of patients who are 16 or 17 have to schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine only.

To do so, they can call 608-775-6829.

Non-patients can also call the same number and choose Option 2 to make an appointment.

They also provided information on how adults can schedule appointments at several of their locations either through Gundersen's patient portal, MyChart, or by calling one of the following numbers:

Gundersen Onalaska Clinic: (608) 775-6829

Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics: (608) 375-4144

Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics: (608) 339-3331

Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinic: (608) 489-8280, option 1

Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics: (715) 538-4355

Gundersen Palmer Hospital and Clinics: (563) 422-3817

Mayo Clinic Health System

Appointments are available Tuesday through Friday at the vaccination clinic in La Crosse. Anyone can schedule an appointment including non-Mayo patients.

For people who either aren't current Mayo patients or don't have access to online services, they can call (608) 392-7400 to make a vaccination appointment. Appointments can be made at any of its Mayo Clinic Health System sites.

Patients who need to schedule a vaccination appointment can do so through the Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App.

Registration is open for people wanting to get vaccinated at the Boys and Girls Club site at the Terry Erickson location on Thursday between 2-6 p.m. Call the Boys and Girls Club for an appointment at 608-782-3926.

Weber Health is accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, April 21 from 1-7 p.m. at 333 Front St. North or the old Century Link building. Anyone 16 or older is eligible with minors needing a parent or guardian present for consent. Weber Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine. Insurance is not required. There is no cost to the patient. For more information, go to their website.

Monroe County is offering two vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday's clinic is from 9 a.m-1:30 p.m. at the Barney Center in Sparta. Thursday's clinic runs from 1-5 p.m. at the Tomah Fairgrounds in Tomah.

Anyone 16 or older is eligible to get vaccinated. Pre-registration is required. Register online here or by calling the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666.

There is no cost for the vaccination.

Winona County Health and Human Services will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 22nd from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. This clinic will be offered by appointment only at the Lewiston Community Center, 75 Rice Street, Lewiston.

Those interested can sign up online here. Anyone needing help with registration can call the Winona County Health Department at 507-457-6375 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

