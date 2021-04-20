Virtual nursing research event highlighted by high-profile keynote

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We've heard so much this past year how nurses are on the front lines of the healthcare industry. That experience brings key research for the future of medicine.

For the 20th year on Thursday, Viterbo University and its partners will share and celebrate that effort with its Nursing Research on the Green event, which for the second year, will once again be "Nursing Research on the Screen."

That means, however, not only can anyone access the forum from the comfort of their computer, but the event's co-chair said they could also bring in a high-profile keynote speaker in the National Institute of Health's Dr. Christine Grady.

"She was one of the pioneers in treating patients with HIV,” said the event’s co-chair Mary Ellen Stolder. “She is also on the forefront of the bio-ethical issues that face us today. And, of course there can't be any more issues than there have been this past year in terms of equity and access to resources."

Dr. Grady known for her own work, but she's also notable as the wife of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

For those interested, the conference starts on Thursday, April 22 at 8:30 a.m. with poster displays live on the event’s website. Anyone who wants to take part in the keynote and panel sessions will have to register.

Dr. Grady will present around 12:15 on Thursday afternoon before joining the past scholar panel at 2.