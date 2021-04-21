A chilly night, then warming starts.

Chilly weather continues…

Cold weather continues this evening with northwesterly winds bringing in cold Canadian air. Highs today only managed into the lower to middle 40s, well below the normal highs which are in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another cold night…

Lows will be in the 20s to lower 30s Thursday morning, but warmer highs will develop for Thursday afternoon. Expect 50s to lower 60s.

Rain and snow chance this evening…

Very cold air aloft with some moisture led to afternoon clouds and a few pop up showers today. They remain very light and a few flakes of snow are still possible into the evening. The clouds and showers will dissipate overnight.

Weekend outlook…

There will be a slight chance of showers on Friday into Saturday, but highs should reach into the middle to upper 50s and the rest of the weekend looks dry. Westerly breezes will bring a slight chill to outdoor plans.

Next week warm up…

Highs will surge into pleasant territory for Monday and Tuesday with some readings into the 70s. By Tuesday there will be increasing chances for much-needed shower and t-storm rainfall.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden