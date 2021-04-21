A farmer to chefs reveals his deep vegetable knowledge

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite thousands of years of humans working the soil, there are still things to learn. Just ask Farmer Lee Jones, who’s always willing to experiment with growing vegetables. His deep knowledge about vegetables and growing them is now available via “The Chef’s Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables — with Recipes.” The 640-page book is equal parts vegetable reference bible, family memoir and recipe collection. Jones is the face of The Chef’s Garden, a sustainable, 350-acre family farm in Huron, Ohio. It provides chefs worldwide with seasonal specialty vegetables, microgreens, herbs and edible flowers.