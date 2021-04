LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A repair project on a part of Copeland Avenue on the city's northside narrows traffic down to one lane.

Superintendent of Streets Mike La Fleur said that the left southbound lane of Copeland Avenue from St. Andrew Street to Monitor Street is undergoing repairs.

While the work continues, only the right lane of traffic is open.

The repairs should be complete by Friday afternoon.