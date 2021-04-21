Archaeologists: Site of Harriet Tubman’s father’s home found

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Archaeologists in Maryland say they believe they've found the homesite of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman's father.

Experts say that location is where Tubman, her parents, and siblings lived before she escaped slavery.

Pieces of pottery, a button, and other artifacts were found in the area where Tubman's home likely stood.

“Today, I am excited to announce our archaeologists have confirmed that this site (searched in the Blackwater Wildlife Refuge) was once home to Ben Ross, and may have been where Harriet Tubman spent her early years.” ⁦@MarylandDNR⁩ ⁦@MDOTNews⁩ ⁦@USFWS⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q7P1OuTC1d — Boyd Rutherford (@BoydKRutherford) April 20, 2021

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford joined state and federal partners at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Maryland, on the state's Eastern Shore to announce the find Tuesday.

The homesite of Ben Ross was found on property acquired last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as an addition to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. An archaeology team led by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration conducted research that led to the find.

Between 1850 to 1860, Tubman used the Underground Railroad to rescue slaves from the south prior to the Civil War.