At this wedding, the bride and groom were the crashers

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple invited family and friends to their weekend wedding at their “dream home and estate.” The only problem: Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones didn’t own the estate and didn’t have the owner’s permission. Owner Nathan Finkel called police Saturday when Wilson arrived at his palatial mansion to set up. Because the mansion is for sale, Wilson apparently thought the suburban Fort Lauderdale property was vacant. Officers arrived and Wilson left. He and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception into the wee hours Sunday followed by a Sunday afternoon brunch. Broward County records show a marriage license has been issued to the couple last week, but they had not registered as married by Wednesday.