ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed to death earlier this week in St. Cloud. Police say 36-year-old Justin Berge, of St Cloud, died at a hospital Monday after officers and others attempted life-saving measures. Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing. The woman, also from St. Cloud, was arrested without incident. She is being held in the Stearns County Jail.