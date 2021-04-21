Bail reduced for father of suspect in student’s killing

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has reduced bail for a man accused of helping his son hide the body of a California college student who went missing nearly 25 years ago. San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen set bail at $50,000 for Ruben Flores, who has pleaded not guilty to accessory after murder in the killing of Kristin Smart. His son, Paul Flores, has pleaded not guilty to murder and is being held without bail. The judge indicated Monday that he would reduce bail for Ruben Flores from $250,000 to an amount the elder Flores could afford because of health problems and other factors.