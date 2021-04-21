Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 3 in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a powerful bomb has exploded in the parking area of a five-star hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least three people and wounding at least nine others. It was unclear who was behind the bombing Wednesday at Serena Hotel. Police said rescuers were transporting the victims to nearby hospitals. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army. They have for decades staged attacks to press their demands for independence. The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence here.