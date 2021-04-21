California governor declares drought emergency in 2 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a drought emergency in two Northern California counties as the state grapples with depleted water supplies after a dry winter. Wednesday’s announcement affects Mendocino and Sonoma counties but could expand statewide. It comes as California is expected to face another devastating wildfire season. Newsom appeared at Lake Mendocino for the announcement. The state Department of Water Resources says this is the fourth driest year on record statewide, especially in the northern two-thirds of the state. Central Valley leaders and farmers are pleading for him to declare a statewide emergency, saying they need to be prioritized.