Catholic officials halt activity in Haiti for 9 kidnapped

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Catholic institutions across Haiti have closed for three days to demand the release of five priests, two nuns and two other people kidnapped more than a week ago. It comes amid a spike in violence that the government is struggling to control. Catholic officials also organized Masses to pray for those kidnapped — at least two of whom are French. Hundreds of worshippers gathered Wednesday at St. Pierre church in Pétionville to show their support. The April 11 kidnapping of the priests, nuns and three relatives of one of the priests is one of the most shocking recent abductions in Haiti.