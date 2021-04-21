Clashes between Kurdish, government forces kill 1 in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Kurdish security forces say that Syrian government-allied fighters have killed one of their personnel in an overnight attack on a checkpoint, in a city the two groups share control of in northern Syria. The fighting began when a group known as the National Defense Forces attacked the position manned by the Kurds in the city of Qamishli, Kurdish news agencies also reported. The Kurdish security forces, known as Asayish, said one of their own died after sustaining wounds in the fighting late Tuesday. Intense firefights could be heard across the city overnight. Kurdish security forces deployed around Qamishli, taking cover behind walls and firing at the government-allied group.