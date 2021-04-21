Clean-up events set for Saturday for marsh, downtown, bluffs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In recognition of Earth Day, three clean-up events are scheduled around La Crosse on Saturday.

One takes place at the La Crosse River Marsh from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers will clean up garbage along the trails and roads or in the marsh itself using canoes or kayaks. Organizers are providing trash bags for volunteers.

Anyone wanting to help can go to the Gun Club shelter in the park. Organizers ask that people bring gloves and wear appropriate footwear and clothing. COVID-19 guidelines are in effect for all participants.

ORA trails and the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department have scheduled the event on Miller Bluff from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They're looking to pick up trash and clean up graffiti.

Families are encouraged to sign up for the clean-up.

In order for everyone to maintain safe capacity, they ask that anyone interested in volunteering sign up through the ORA Trails website here, and fill out a waiver before arriving Saturday morning.

While some PPE is available, volunteers should wear pants, closed toed shoes, bring gloves and wear a mask during their time there.

Parking is limited. It's available at the Lower Hixon Parking Lot or the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin building on Hwy. 16.

A clean-up event is also happening in downtown La Crosse.

Registration is at the Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. offices from 9-10 a.m. People can sign up online to volunteer. The clean-up runs from 10-2.

Those volunteering can choose an area of downtown to go through and help pick up trash and garbage.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided.