Dems push $25B to electrify school buses, a Biden priority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are unveiling legislation that would invest $25 billion to convert the nation’s fleet of gasoline- and diesel-powered school buses to electric vehicles. They’re aiming Wednesday at a component of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan geared toward improving children’s health. The legislation led by California Sen. Alex Padilla would authorize federal grant money over 10 years to cover the expense of purchasing electric school buses, building charging stations and providing workforce training. School buses make up 90% of the nation’s total bus fleet and typically carry 25 million children each day. Emissions from diesel engines may contribute to respiratory illnesses in children and have been linked to poor academic performance.