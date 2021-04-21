Don’t let self-care sabotage your savings

It can be too easy to overspend on products in the name of self-care. Of course you want to comfort yourself during this horrendous pandemic, and retailers are quick to offer all sorts of items to do just that. To keep spending in check, try to be less emotional and more intentional with your shopping. Don’t shop when you’re sad, and plan purchases ahead of time. Also reflect on what free activities tend to rejuvenate you, so you have something to do when you’re tempted to overspend on a self-care item.