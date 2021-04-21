Emergency response exercise at LAX airport

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse regional airport held an emergency response exercise, bringing together several agencies from across the county. The objective, testing response readiness for major emergency situations.

The scenario for this particular test, a major aircraft incident. Emergency responders had to deal with a partial plane complete with fire and smoke. After extinguishing the fire, crews had to gain access into the smoke filled compartment.

Volunteers were also on scene, acting as injured passengers and crew, complete with makeup and assigned injuries.

"The biggest thing for us is that this wouldn't be successful if it weren't for the volunteers," Ian Turner, La Crosse Regional Airport Director. "The Civil Air Patrol and Western Technical School playing those roles, this could not be as realistic without them."