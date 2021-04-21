EXPLAINER: Chauvin jury could stay anonymous for a long time

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge who oversaw Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death said the jury will remain anonymous until he deems it safe to release their names.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill hasn’t publicly said how long their names might stay secret.

He told potential jurors that he will protect their privacy as long has he feels it’s necessary.

In the 2019 trial that led to the conviction of former Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, the judge waited more than 18 months before agreeing to release the jurors' names.