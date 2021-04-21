Grizzly victim knew risks of living with bears, friends say

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Grizzly bears are part of life in the gateway communities around Yellowstone National Park and friends say backcountry guide killed by a bear knew the risks that come with living and working among the fear-inspiring carnivores. Charles “Carl” Mock was killed after being mauled by a 400-plus pound grizzly while fishing alone last week at a favorite spot on Montana’s Madison River. Encounters with grizzlies are frequent but attacks rare, and friends say Mock accepted the risk as a trade-off for his outdoor lifestyle. A memorial for the 40-year-old is scheduled for Saturday in West Yellowstone.