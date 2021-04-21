Guatemala prosecutors pursue ex-president Jimmy Morales

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan prosecutors have requested that former President Jimmy Morales be stripped of his immunity so he can be prosecuted for violating the mandate of the United Nations backed anti-corruption mission then working in the country. Morales, who led Guatemala from 2016 to 2020, has immunity because after his term he immediately became a representative to the Central American Parliament. Morales had taken office on a pledge to battle corruption, but once he and family members became targets of the anti-corruption mission, he moved to push it out of Guatemala. In 2017, Morales declared the head of that mission, Colombian Iván Velásquez, persona non grate and did not allow him to re-enter the country.