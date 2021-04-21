Gundersen offers a drive-thru lab on northside of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is now offering a drive-thru lab on the northside of La Crosse.

The drive-thru lab will allow patients to have lab work done without having to step out of their vehicle.

A number of services are provided at the lab; including routine blood draws, home testing supply pick-up and drop-off, fingerstick INR, strep testing, influenza testing and COVID-19 testing.

The lab is located at 1207 Mulberry Lane in La Crosse and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon on weekeends.

Patients using the Drive-Thru Lab are encouraged to have someone drive them to their appointment, if possible. If they drive alone, they’ll be asked to wait 10 minutes before leaving.

For more information on the drive-thru lab visit Gundersen's website.