Heritage Preservation Commission to hear comments on Fire Station No. 4 on Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A public hearing on Thursday is giving residents the chance to weigh in on the future of La Crosse's Fire Station No. 4.

The Heritage Preservation Commission plans a public hearing to consider designating the building as a historic structure.

The meeting is at the South Side Neighborhood Center at 6 p.m. The center is located at 1300 6th St. South.

In the meeting notice, it says that besides appearing, people can also file either a written letter of support or opposition with the city clerk's office.

The notice also stated that no permit to demolish any or all of the structure could be issued while the nomination process is underway. The nomination is considered pending once documents are filed with the Planning and Development Department.

If the historic designation is granted, no demolition can happen without getting approval from the commission.

RELATED: North side firehouse ready for a change

MORE: Public gets first look at proposed La Crosse fire station