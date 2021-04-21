White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says there's a “new phase” in the federal vaccination effort, and it's relying on increased outreach to Americans to get their shots, both to protect them and their communities.

He says in a White House speech that "vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother’s life, your co-worker’s life, the grocery store clerk or the delivery person helping you and your neighbors get through the crisis. That’s why you should get vaccinated.”

The White House is trying to overcome diminishing demand for the shots by offering businesses a tax incentive to give employees paid leave to get vaccinated.