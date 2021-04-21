White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. His administration is trying to overcome diminishing demand for the shots as Biden celebrates reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office. He says in a White House speech that “vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother’s life, your co-worker’s life, the grocery store clerk or the delivery person helping you and your neighbors get through the crisis. That’s why you should get vaccinated.”