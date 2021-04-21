Holmen athletes finalize plans to compete at the next level

Holmen athletes finalize plans to compete at the next levelNew
Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen High School celebrated their athletic success with a Letter of Intent celebration Wednesday.
12 athletes announced their plans to attend compete in sports at the college level.
Most of them made commitments at the Division III level but some other included Kaden Banks, who will compete in track and field at Div. I Southern Utah.
Also, Ryland Wall signed to play baseball at Div. 2 Winona St.
Also making commitments Wednesday:
Tanner Groshek - Viterbo University - Track and Field & Cross Country
Spencer Malone - St. Norbert, Wisconsin University - Soccer
Sydney Blank - Viterbo University - Softball
Sydney Jahr - University of Stout, Wisconsin
Cole Kalander - University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh
Carter Vetsch - University of Wisconsin, La Crosse - Wrestling
Sam Barnett - St. Norbert, Wisconsin University - Football
Nathan Nevala - University of Wisconsin, La Crosse- Football
Sam Evenson - Iowa Central - Golf
John Sarazin - Mount Marty University of South Dakota (Yankton) - Archery