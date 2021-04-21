Holmen athletes finalize plans to compete at the next level

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen High School celebrated their athletic success with a Letter of Intent celebration Wednesday.

12 athletes announced their plans to attend compete in sports at the college level.

Most of them made commitments at the Division III level but some other included Kaden Banks, who will compete in track and field at Div. I Southern Utah.

Also, Ryland Wall signed to play baseball at Div. 2 Winona St.

Also making commitments Wednesday:

Tanner Groshek - Viterbo University - Track and Field & Cross Country

Spencer Malone - St. Norbert, Wisconsin University - Soccer

Sydney Blank - Viterbo University - Softball

Sydney Jahr - University of Stout, Wisconsin

Cole Kalander - University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh

Carter Vetsch - University of Wisconsin, La Crosse - Wrestling

Sam Barnett - St. Norbert, Wisconsin University - Football

Nathan Nevala - University of Wisconsin, La Crosse- Football

Sam Evenson - Iowa Central - Golf

John Sarazin - Mount Marty University of South Dakota (Yankton) - Archery