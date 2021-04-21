India reports global record of 314K new coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections as a grim coronavirus surge in the world’s second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. The 314,000 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India’s total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. It’s second to the United States. India has nearly 1.4 billion people. Fatalities rose by 2,104 in the past 24 hours, raising India’s overall death toll to 184,657, the Health Ministry said. The government says it is rushing oxygen tankers to replenish supplies to hospitals and railroad coaches have been turned into hospitals in the capital.