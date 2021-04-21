La Crosse man sentenced on federal gun charge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on Tuesday.

Martin Curlee, 39, received a sentence of 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Curlee in federal court in Madison.

Curlee pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on January 7, 2021.

On October 8, 2020, La Crosse Police found him walking around with a loaded 9mm handgun. As the officers arrived, Curlee threw the weapon on the ground. He told the officers that he was a felon and shouldn't have the gun, but said it was for his protection.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office said that "Officers noted that Curlee appeared paranoid and thought that he was going to get shot in the jail."

The judge noted Curlee's criminal record and mental health issues that were exacerbated by drug abuse. Because of those issues and the need to protect the community, the judge gave Curlee a longer sentence along with the extended supervision.