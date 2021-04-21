Life-threatening injuries in Highway 16 crash

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A two-car crash Wednesday afternoon between Onalaska and West Salem injured two drivers, one of them in life-threatening condition.

Onalaska Police told News 19 a vehicle pulled out onto the highway from Pierce Rd. between Onalaska and West Salem. An eastbound vehicle hit that vehicle prompting an emergency response around 2:30.

Crews remained on scene for nearly five hours, keeping multiple lanes of traffic closed during the initial investigation until 7:48 p.m. Police have not released the identities of those involved.

Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.