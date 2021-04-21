Marsh cleanup looking for volunteers

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A helping hand would be much appreciated by the Friends of the Marsh. Saturday is the annual marsh cleanup day. As part of an acknowledgement and active way to participate in Earth Day, the event is a day used to get garbage out of the marsh. According to organizers, it's a simple request considering how much the marsh means to the local community.

"There's people here all the time, not to mention a perfect habitat for all kinds of critters and plants," said Richard Frost, UW La Crosse Environmental Studies. "It's just the natural place to want to clean up and keep nice."

Volunteers should show up Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Myrick Park Gun Shelter. They should bring gloves and wear proper, protective footwear. Also highly recommended, wearing a mask per CDC guidelines. Garbage bags are provided as is a dumpster.

"At the end of the day, it's like 'where did that come from?!'" said Frost. "There's been hoses, great big and strange containers, car parts...you won't believe things that get thrown in the marsh."