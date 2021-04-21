Minnesota man caught after high speed chase in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - An Isanti, Minnesota man is facing several charges after his arrest following a high speed chase in Jackson County on Monday.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the Wisconsin State Patrol began the pursuit around 9:30 p.m. on I-94 near Hixton before breaking it off.

Sheriff's deputies later found the vehicle and tried to stop it. Instead of stopping, the vehicle fled at speeds over 100 mph.

The pursuit went through the villages of Alma Center and Merrillan before deputies could successfully deploy a tire deflation device.

The suspect's vehicle continued into Clark County before the driver lost control and crashed into a ditch.

The driver tried to run but was caught by deputies.

He was identified as Kyle Lee Flanagan, 25. He was taken into custody on charges including Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Operating a Vehicle without Owners Consent, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of

Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing an Officer.

Authorities discovered the vehicle Flanagan was driving was stolen from Waunakee.

Flanagan also had several warrants from Ramsey County in Minnesota.