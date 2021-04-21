Minnesota Update: Another 18K finish with vaccination

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --Figures released Wednesday from the Minnesota Department of Health show that an additional 18,000 people are now finished with the vaccination process for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, the figures show 1,648,311 people or 29.6 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,324,241 persons, or 41.8 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Monday show that 48.8 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 37 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 94.1 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 43.2 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 32.6 percent have completed the vaccine series. 86 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Wednesday update, DHS reported 13 more deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 7,044 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,339 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,611 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fillmore County saw four new cases, Winona County three, and Houston County had one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 560,450 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 40,682 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 36,390 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 537,130 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 8,904,956. The Department reported that about 3,923,029 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 29,372 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,990 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.