Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant. Mrs. World Inc. says it has received the resignation of Caroline Jurie and that the first runner-up, Mrs. Ireland Kate Schneider, will be the new Mrs. World 2020. Jurie relinquished her title earlier this month, while defending her decision to remove the crown from the head of this year’s Mrs. Sri Lanka title holder, Pushpika De Silva, who she claimed was unqualified because she was divorced. De Silva says she is separated, but not divorced, from her husband.