New Czech foreign minister sworn in amid crisis with Russia

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s new foreign minister, Jakub Kulhanek, has been sworn amid a fierce diplomatic conflict with Moscow over allegations Russian agents were involved in a massive Czech ammunition depot explosion. Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country, in response to the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies from the GRU and the SVR, Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services. Czech leaders said they have evidence provided by the intelligence and security services that points to the participation of two agents of GRU’s elite Unit 29155 in the 2014 blast that killed two. Russia denied that.