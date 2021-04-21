Brewers bring out the brooms and sweep San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness.

The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall.

Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series.

J.P. Feyereisen worked out of a bases loaded jam in the 8th inning and Josh Hader did the same in the 9th to pick up the save.

The Brewers are now 11-7.