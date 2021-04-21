Mel-Min’s Arneson stepping down

Melrose, Wis. (WXOW) One of the most successful girls basketball coaches in recent years is stepping away from coaching.

Joey Arneson has resigned as head coach at Melrose-Mindoro.

Arenson told News 19 sports he wants to spend more time with family.

In 12 seasons, Arneson led the Lady Mustangs to 173 wins and 117 losses.

He also led Melrose-Mindoro to State three years in a row from 2018 to 2020.

The Mustangs finished as the state runner-up in Division 4 in two of those seasons and qualified for the state title game in 2020 before COVID-19 shut that tournament down.